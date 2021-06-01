$4.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will post sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $5.03 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 335.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $18.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $18.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.85 billion to $16.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,657,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,493 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,833,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,232 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,303,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,078,373. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -170.75, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.29. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

