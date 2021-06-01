BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives GBX 614.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 614.75 ($8.03).

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

BA traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 526.60 ($6.88). 4,453,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44. The firm has a market cap of £17.00 billion and a PE ratio of 13.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 511.48. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 587.33 ($7.67).

In related news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total value of £121,355 ($158,551.08). Also, insider Jane Griffiths purchased 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.45) per share, for a total transaction of £49,977.98 ($65,296.55). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,204 shares of company stock worth $5,042,719.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

