Analysts Set Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) PT at $29.83

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE SU traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,135,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,131,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 490.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $24.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.1707 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -42.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $741,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,281,951 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 69,069,480.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,906,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,362,000 after buying an additional 6,906,948 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,310,000 after buying an additional 6,067,887 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $125,404,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,303,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,315,000 after buying an additional 5,735,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.