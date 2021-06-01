Nimiq (NIM) Price Hits $0.0063 on Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $49.42 million and approximately $814,809.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,966.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.20 or 0.07115544 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $675.93 or 0.01879343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.88 or 0.00497349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00183387 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.75 or 0.00733337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.74 or 0.00477492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.42 or 0.00415455 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,500,147,071 coins and its circulating supply is 7,838,647,071 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

