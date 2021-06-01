ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.95.

VIAC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.60. 10,976,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,062,996. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

