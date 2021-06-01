Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to report $1.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Dover reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. Dover’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

NYSE DOV traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $151.13. 432,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.98. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. Dover has a 12 month low of $90.03 and a 12 month high of $155.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

