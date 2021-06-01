Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Director Sells $207,046.58 in Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $207,046.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,045.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Myriad Genetics stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.00. 668,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,940. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,229,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,850,000 after acquiring an additional 727,959 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,185,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,794,000 after acquiring an additional 453,921 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $82,782,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,509 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,478,000 after acquiring an additional 119,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

