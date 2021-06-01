World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) CFO Buys $63,180.00 in Stock

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) CFO Ira M. Birns purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.59 per share, with a total value of $63,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 130,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,062.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

World Fuel Services stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,923. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. On average, research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,873,000 after acquiring an additional 59,414 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth $577,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,430,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

