Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.300-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.

NYSE ABT traded down $10.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.79. The stock had a trading volume of 24,966,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,361. The firm has a market cap of $187.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.39.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

