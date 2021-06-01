$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) will announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.07. Mack-Cali Realty reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mack-Cali Realty.

CLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mack-Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 779,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,688. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59. Mack-Cali Realty has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $18.83.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 345,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $5,369,345.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,806.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,107,963 shares of company stock valued at $17,006,256 over the last three months. 6.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

