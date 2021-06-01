Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,573. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vericel by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,236 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,322,000. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vericel by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,866,000 after purchasing an additional 547,278 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,892,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vericel by 1,688.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 337,362 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 706.21 and a beta of 2.10. Vericel has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $64.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.30.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

