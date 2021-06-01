Brokerages Anticipate Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $554.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to report $554.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $547.80 million and the highest is $564.10 million. Crocs posted sales of $331.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.13. 13,221,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,221. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Crocs has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $109.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.50.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $905,625.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,225.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,016 shares of company stock worth $10,492,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.