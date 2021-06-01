Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Impax Asset Management Group (IPX)

Impax Asset Management Group (LON: IPX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/27/2021 – Impax Asset Management Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Impax Asset Management Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Impax Asset Management Group is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on the stock.

LON:IPX traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,106 ($14.45). The company had a trading volume of 113,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,087. Impax Asset Management Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 331.95 ($4.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,164 ($15.21). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 937.98. The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

In other news, insider Ian Simm sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 852 ($11.13), for a total transaction of £12,780 ($16,697.15).

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

