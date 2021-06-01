Principal Financial Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,652 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 932% compared to the average volume of 354 call options.

PFG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

NASDAQ PFG traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $66.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,381,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $24,694,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

