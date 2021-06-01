Popular Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,211 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,522% compared to the typical daily volume of 198 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Get Popular alerts:

BPOP traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.90. The stock had a trading volume of 555,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,396. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.23. Popular has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $83.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.98.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Popular will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.