Brokerages Set Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Price Target at $100.60

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.60.

Several analysts recently commented on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $95.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $66.23 and a 52-week high of $98.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $5,666,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,605,588.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $276,745.74. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,368 shares of company stock worth $25,433,367. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

