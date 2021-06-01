Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives $39.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Groupon stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $47.62. The company had a trading volume of 457,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,221. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 2.88. Groupon has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The business had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Groupon will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

