Wilder World (WILD) Trading Down 14.4% This Week

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wilder World has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wilder World has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $546,929.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wilder World alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00129953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00083704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00020519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.34 or 0.01015487 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.24 or 0.09813390 BTC.

About Wilder World

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.