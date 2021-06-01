FNB Protocol (FNB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $491,595.00

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 1st. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.50 million and approximately $491,595.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00083136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00020729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.65 or 0.01009323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.00 or 0.09747748 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

