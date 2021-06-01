Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung Sells 12,500 Shares

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $344,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dong Chune Christopher Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 10,467 shares of Natus Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $283,655.70.

On Thursday, May 20th, Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 9,290 shares of Natus Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $250,830.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 2,904 shares of Natus Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $78,117.60.

On Friday, May 14th, Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of Natus Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $620,753.37.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 10,108 shares of Natus Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $277,666.76.

NASDAQ NTUS traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.70. 200,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,574. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.96 million, a PE ratio of -86.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Natus Medical by 28.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

