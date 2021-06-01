Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CEO Timothy Weller Sells 31,159 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CEO Timothy Weller sold 31,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $837,553.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timothy Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Timothy Weller sold 23,234 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $611,054.20.

Shares of NYSE:MSP traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.26. 279,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Datto by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

