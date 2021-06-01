Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,077,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Generac alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00.

Shares of Generac stock traded down $6.97 on Tuesday, reaching $321.75. 559,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,922. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $101.72 and a one year high of $364.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $317.64.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.69.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.