Jay C. Hoag Sells 70,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,607,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,135. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.71. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after acquiring an additional 799,918 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $691,992,000 after acquiring an additional 138,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,099,000 after acquiring an additional 332,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

