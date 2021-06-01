electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 344,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,279. electroCore has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 83.12% and a negative net margin of 527.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that electroCore will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.63.

In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $49,687.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

