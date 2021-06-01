MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Raised to $285.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $265.00 to $285.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MKSI. Citigroup decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.00.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.54. 363,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,904. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.83. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $100.81 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.56.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.84%.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

