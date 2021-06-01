NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.98

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €48.98 ($57.62) and last traded at €48.80 ($57.41), with a volume of 63755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €47.18 ($55.51).

NOEJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NORMA Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €45.78 ($53.86).

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €44.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of €41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

