Name Change Token Reaches 1-Day Volume of $107,706.00 (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Name Change Token has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $107,706.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Name Change Token has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 41,443,188 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

