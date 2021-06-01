Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Tops $1.34

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00003663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $14.22 million and approximately $59,127.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002748 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00062072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.37 or 0.00293396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00083219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004898 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

