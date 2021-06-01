DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Price Hits $0.0083 on Top Exchanges

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $53.70 million and approximately $412,363.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00083219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00020590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.21 or 0.01011653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,579.97 or 0.09782899 BTC.

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,483,849,486 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

