GenesisX 24 Hour Volume Hits $16.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 1st. GenesisX has a market cap of $65,679.70 and approximately $16.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000143 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,448,951 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

