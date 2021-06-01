Brokerages Set AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Target Price at $85.00

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other AtriCure news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,127.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,642,804. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.40. 249,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,092. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.88. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $80.44. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 5.10.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

