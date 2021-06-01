Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $308.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,598,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,356,838. The company has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu has a twelve month low of $106.92 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

