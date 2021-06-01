Deckers Outdoor (DECK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK):

5/26/2021 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $420.00 to $447.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $415.00 to $440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/21/2021 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $420.00 to $447.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $355.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $365.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Deckers Outdoor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $363.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Deckers have risen and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company’s focus on expanding brand assortments, introducing more innovative lines of products, targeting consumers digitally and optimizing omni-channel distribution have been contributing to its upbeat performance. This is evident from its sturdy third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Both top and the bottom line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved from the year-ago period. Strength in the brands and direct-to-consumer platform along with positive impacts of the solid execution of its strategy further drove results. Although management did not issue any outlook given the volatile economic landscape with respect to COVID-19, contributions from the direct-to-consumer business and HOKA ONE ONE brand are likely to continue in the fiscal year.”

NYSE DECK traded up $6.40 on Tuesday, reaching $341.84. The stock had a trading volume of 239,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.65. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $184.21 and a 1-year high of $353.71. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Deckers Outdoor Co alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,940,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1,574.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.