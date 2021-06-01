Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.900-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE HE traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,335. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 75.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.20.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

