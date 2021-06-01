Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

OTCMKTS SGSVF traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,929. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.