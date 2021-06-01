-$0.35 EPS Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01).

CRVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of CRVS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 140,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,600. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.59 million, a P/E ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.67. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

Earnings History and Estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

