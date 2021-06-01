Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:VNO traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.82. 1,567,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,069. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $49.50.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.