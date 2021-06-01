HyperCash Price Reaches $0.97 on Top Exchanges (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $43.75 million and $8.45 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,704.91 or 1.00104440 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00037536 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00012787 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $427.62 or 0.01166239 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.65 or 0.00440859 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.53 or 0.00522351 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007373 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00086797 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004158 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.