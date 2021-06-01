Zacks: Analysts Anticipate II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $784.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will post sales of $784.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $798.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $772.20 million. II-VI reported sales of $746.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. II-VI’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IIVI shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.62. 973,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,291. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.67.

In other II-VI news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $1,065,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $610,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530,288.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,310 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

