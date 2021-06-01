Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.56 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Hovde Group raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $139,814.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,323.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $195,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,828 shares of company stock worth $363,378 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEBO traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 54,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

