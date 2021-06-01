Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of WTRG stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 849,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. On average, analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

