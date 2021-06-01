RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.40 million.
NASDAQ:RADA traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,273. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.24 million, a P/E ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 0.99. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $14.80.
RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About RADA Electronic Industries
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.