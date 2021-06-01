RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.40 million.

NASDAQ:RADA traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,273. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.24 million, a P/E ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 0.99. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $14.80.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RADA shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RADA Electronic Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.20.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.