Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENGIY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, May 21st. HSBC cut shares of Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Engie alerts:

Engie stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. Engie has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $16.81.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.