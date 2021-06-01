Analysts Set ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Target Price at C$46.64

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.64.

Several analysts recently commented on ACO.X shares. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target (up from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CSFB cut ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other ATCO news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$99,618.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$116,900. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$218,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,203,536 shares in the company, valued at C$1,146,404,700.

Shares of ACO.X stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$43.65. 287,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07. The firm has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.54. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of C$35.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.78.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

