OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OMF shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get OneMain alerts:

NYSE OMF traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.74. 1,334,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,509. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.38. OneMain has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.10.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at $533,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 1,029.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 32,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.