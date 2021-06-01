YGGDRASH Hits 1-Day Volume of $8,392.00 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $8,392.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded up 23.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00083831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00020511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.10 or 0.01007966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,573.79 or 0.09759634 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH (YEED) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

