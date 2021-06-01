AnRKey X Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.47 Million ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $114,760.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One AnRKey X coin can now be purchased for about $0.0598 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00062406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.08 or 0.00295162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00188771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.15 or 0.00997191 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AnRKey X

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,376,187 coins. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here

AnRKey X Coin Trading

