Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Market Cap Hits $29.79 Million

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $29.79 million and approximately $369,496.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for approximately $127.00 or 0.00346828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00062406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.08 or 0.00295162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00188771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.15 or 0.00997191 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 234,584 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

