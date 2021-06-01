Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $365 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $371.47 million.

NASDAQ PSFE traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.80. 10,298,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,329,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

PSFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a positive rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

