Zacks: Brokerages Expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. Physicians Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOC. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

NYSE DOC traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 32.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 18,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

